Royal Delgoti Takes a Revolutionary Step in the Jewelry Industry with the Launch of Its New Jewelry Box

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Royal Delgoti is one of the leading manufacturers engaged in the creation of wall mount jewelry accessories and armories. This designer brand aims at providing smart and elegant jewelry storage solutions for customers from across the country. Royal Delgoti has now introduced Delgoti Jewelry Cache, a complete jewelry box with exclusively designed luxurious features.



All designs are said to be blended with innovative storage technology, and therefore individual home styles easily adapt to Delgoti Jewelry Cache. This company guarantees to deliver unique as well as sophisticated storage solutions to the modern woman. The founder of Royal Delgoti, Debra Elderkin, has created beautiful designs for jewelry boxes with passion and dedication. These products have been developed keeping in mind security and safety options as well.



Royal Delgoti offers two models of jewelry box including The Delgoti Monarch and The Delgoti Diamond. Both these caches are organized in such a way to store about 500 jewelry pieces consisting of brooches, rings, earrings, watches, bracelets and necklaces. Detailed specifications, price and characteristics are made available to prospective buyers through the website royaldelgoti.com.



Royal Delgoti accessories can be added to each cache for enhancing the utilities or for creating a customized look. Advanced locking facilities and wall-mount designs blend in with any style of home decor and help users organize their jewelry with ease. When it comes to jewelry storage, women appear to have only a few options. However, with Royal Delgoti, jewelry can be stored in royal style together with all safety measures.



The website says, “Royal Delgoti brings beauty and elegance to jewelry organization. The Delgoti Jewelry Cache goes beyond with accessories available to customize your experience like enhancing chamber music inside.”



The website royaldelgoti.com features accessories like Royal Delgoti Earring Sleeve, Royal Delgoti Key Box and Royal Delgoti Music Box. Women across the USA now have the opportunity of purchasing their favorite Royal Delgoti Jewelry Cache online from HSN.com and Amazon.com.



The luxurious and attractive finish comprising ornate frames, satin fabric, chrome hooks, invisible locks, and mirror backed with beveled glass silver makes this product unique as well as distinct from any other jewelry box available in the market nowadays.



To get more information about Royal Delgoti Jewelry Cache, visit www.RoyalDelgoti.com



About Royal Delgoti

Royal Delgoti was established in 2009 by Debra Elderkin. She has been instrumental in introducing new and innovative designs of jewelry boxes, exclusively for women. She herself had faced much trouble in finding the best storage solutions for her jewelry. These experiences have led her to create amazing jewelry caches for women.



Media Contact

Delgoti, Inc. DBA Royal Delgoti

Contact: Debra Elderkin, Founder

Address: 102 NE 2nd St. #361

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Tel: 561-594-1600

Email: d.elderkin@royaldelgoti.com

URL: http://royaldelgoti.com