Royal Dentistry Hungary Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Help People Get Their Smile Back

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Royal Dentistry Hungary was established 12 years ago and they specialize in dental implantology. Everybody is aware how much trouble and problem can be caused by missing teeth. Most of the people also know how hard it is for patients to get used to wearing removable dentures.



Unfortunately, the total cost of a full rehabilitation with dental implants could be as much as that of a small car for a completely edentulous patient in many countries around the world.



However, that is not the case in Hungary, the citadel of dental tourism. Royal Dental Clinics offers extremely reasonable prices. Highly qualified surgeons provide their patients a better quality of life by using Swedish or Swiss implant systems, the same quality as everywhere else in Europe or in the United States.



Royal Dentistry Hungary offers the option to have the implants placed into their patient’s jaw cheaper than ever before. Patients can get 30% off the Hungarian prices if they book the implants with Royal Dentistry Hungary. Patients can contact them first by filling out a registration form on their webpage and sending a digital panoramic x-ray, which would make them confident to send a fully detailed treatment plan to help patients choose the final method to get their teeth back.



The funding goal for this project has been fixed at €1,000.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1sKx3W8