Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report market report to its offering

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report



Summary



Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell) is a major integrated oil and gas company involved in multiple business sectors, including the Exploration and Production (E&P) of crude oil and natural gas; the refinement and marketing of crude oil products such as fuels, lubricants and bitumen; and the production of petrochemicals. The company is headquartered in Hague, Netherlands. Its upstream segment is involved in the extraction and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. Shells upstream business activities can be divided into two main segments: upstream America and upstream international. The upstream America segment manages the companys upstream business activities in North America and South America, while international operations are primarily located in the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, the US, Russia, Malaysia, Brunei, and the UK. The companys production amounted to around 1,174.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2012, while reserves amounted to 13,328 mmboe.



Scope



- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the companys overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, geographical results of oil and gas operations.

- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.

- SWOT: The reports SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.

- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the companys crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the companys producing and development assets.

- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the companys exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.

- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the companys recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the companys status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.

- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.

- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the companys historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.



Reasons to buy



- The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies existing and future business strategies.

- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.

- Provide valuable insights to those who are tracking oil and gas markets and wants to know the intrinsic value of the companies.

- Use the analysis for strategy and planning, M&A identifications, and competitor analysis.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127742/royal-dutch-shell-plc-company-intelligence-report.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###