Royal Expeditions Offering Amazing Wildlife Safaris for Nature Lovers

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Royal Expeditions the highly renowned and reputed destination management company in India, is offering a range of wildlife safaris that are ideally suited for all those who respect and love nature and want to see Indian tigers in their natural habitat. The company which is based in New Delhi, India, was founded by the Princess of Jodhpur, and specializes in offering a variety of highly customized tour options for individuals and groups. Operating since 1993, the company has catered to the travel needs of people from different parts of the world and offers highly luxurious tailor-made holidays to all its clients.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “With the Princess of Jodhpur as our Chairperson, we have a large team of travel savvy individuals in the top management, and hence offer the best travel experience to all our clients. Since our humble start about two decades ago, we have always tried to develop itineraries, which are a perfect blend of professional, recreational and educational experience for our clients. Unlike other providers of similar services in the country, all destinations that we cover are previously visited and extensively researched by our team to make sure that our clients never have to face a problem when they’re traveling the country with us. We also have a large team of highly trained and experienced staff that is committed to offer the best services to our esteemed clients.”



The company is offering travelers a chance to visit the top three tiger habitats of India that are renowned in all parts of the world for the high density of tigers in the wild. The tour, which the company calls the Royal Bengal Tiger Safari, allows travelers to spend 10 highly luxurious nights in some of the finest hotels of Central India and the best tiger safari lodges. Alongside, guests will also be allowed to indulge in thrilling game drives throughout the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The tour is guided by trained naturalists who lead guests through the breathtaking vegetation and splendid landscapes on the way to encounter a variety of wildlife, including the renowned tiger.



“The Royal Bengal Tiger Safari is ideal for all those who want to check out this beautiful animal in its natural habitat. Guests who have signed up for this package will be able to view the royal Bengal tiger from elephant back, ensuring that they get the best view from a safe distance. Moreover, we have also included the highest level of luxury in the package to cater to the comfort requirements of travelers”, further added the executive.



Are you looking for tiger safaris in India? Royal Expeditions offers a comprehensive list of tour packages to suit the needs of both local and foreign travelers. The agency tries to prepare the best possible arrangements for all its clients at the best possible prices.



About Royal Expeditions

Headquartered in New Delhi, India, Royal Expeditions is a leading destination management company, which offers a wide range of customized individual and group travel options to its clients. The company has an experience of more than two decades and has served to the luxury traveling needs of thousands of clients. To find more information on wildlife safaris in India, visit the company’s official website.



Contact Details:

26 Community Center (II Floor),

East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065, India

Phone: 91-11-41622245

Website: http://www.royalexpeditions.com/