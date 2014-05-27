Royal G Designs Provide Affordable Mobile Websites and Apps Without the Need for a Developer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Royal G Designs (www.royalgdesigns.com), a leading mobile apps solution provider has launched a cost effective mobile apps building platform specifically for small businesses without the need of any programming knowledge.



Mobile app development is huge. Hundreds of applications are being built and sold each day, making the building and selling of mobile apps a nice money-spinner. However, an app for a business can be expensive when turning to a professional app developer. Thanks to Royal G Designs building a mobile website or app have become affordable.



The platform has all the tools required to easily and professional produce stunning mobile websites and apps without the need for an expensive developer. No advance skills are required making the Royal G Designs platform suitable for everyone no matter what experience they have.



With more people using mobile phones, iPad’s and other mobile devices to find local services and their shopping needs, it has become important that businesses of any size has a mobile website and app to increase revenue. Businesses without a mobile website and app could be losing revenue to their competition.



Traditionally, mobile websites and mobile apps were only affordable to large companies with the cost ranging to ten of thousands. However, now thanks to Royal G Designs mobile app creation has become affordable to all businesses no matter what size they are.



Royal G Designs mobile apps creation platform is suitable for all types of businesses, which includes Restaurants, Lawyers, Beauty Salons, Golf Clubs, Retail Outlets, Hotels and Car Showrooms.



Businesses now have a level playfield with their competition no matter what size they are. No longer are small business owners missing out on important marketing opportunities due to a low budget. With mobile websites and apps being more affordable, small businesses can use all the tools at their deposal and increase revenue.



To learn more about the Royal G Designs mobile platform, please visit www.royalgdesigns.com and see how small business can compete against large organizations on a low budget.



About Royal G Designs

Royal G Designs are a professional web and app development company who help small business owners achieve success through their platform.