Royal Kona Presents Hawaii Wedding Packages

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Royal Kona Resort on Hawaii's Big Island is a prime destination for visitors of every profile - from business travelers attending conventions to families that want to show their children the magic of Hawaii. The natural romance of our state, as well as its many businesses and facilities that cater to couples have also made Royal Kona an extremely popular location for weddings and vow renewals, as well.



If you want to commemorate your special day in a truly spectacular fashion, you can't do better than a ceremony at our outdoor location at Nohea Point or on the sands of Sunset Cove. True to its name, the Cove will let you tie the knot with a live Pacific sunset as your backdrop.



The location isn't the only advantage - Royal Kona Resort offers a number of wedding packages for couples on any budget. You can either select an existing pre-set package, or even create your own with our a la carte service. No matter what your interests and income, however many guests you plan to have and however lavish or simple your tastes run, you will find something that appeals to you. To make the process easy and fun, our on-site wedding coordinators and staff will help you plan and organize the big day to your and your spouse's complete satisfaction.



We have recently written an article about the various Hawaii wedding packages we offer, and the perks that come with them.



Even our most basic wedding package makes for a lovely ceremony. Along with a reservation of one of our two oceanfront facilities, you will also get a wedding officiant, a coordinator and a number of perks such as an orchid petal path and traditional matrimonial leis for the newlyweds to exchange.



More comprehensive packages may include a photographer or a traditional musician to create an idyllic sound accompaniment for your big day. In addition, we provide wedding bouquets, boutonnieres and flower garlands for the bride and groom's parents. The fanciest packages include a relaxing day at the spa and an overnight stay at an oceanfront king suite.



Royal Kona Hawaii weddings are guaranteed to impress and enchant you, your new spouse and your families. If you want to conduct a destination wedding in style and luxury, look no further - come to our site a reserve a Hawaii wedding package today!



Contact info:



Royal Kona Resort

75-5852 Alii Drive Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

800-222-5642

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royalkona.com