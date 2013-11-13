Royal Kona Publishes Article Illuminating the Kailua-Kona Family Vacation Experience

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Royal Kona Resort is one of the jewels of the town of Kailua-Kona - the hub of tourism and commerce on the Big Island's leeward side. Royal Kona offers a great vacation spot to travelers of many different profiles - from sports and nature lovers who want to spend their stay exploring the ocean and mountains to gourmands who want to taste the real flavors of island cuisine, to golf lovers who want to tee off on a tropical island, to business travelers who want to conduct meetings and relax at the same resort, to couples marrying or spending their honeymoons on Hawaii.



Some of the Resort's most frequent guests are vacationing families that need a kid-friendly place to stay. To highlight the advantages of spending a family vacation at Kailua Kona at Royal Kona, the resort has published an article that lists a number of its features that will appeal to children and their parents alike.



One of the most important things to keep in mind when taking children on vacation is distance to attractions and the ease of getting there; Royal Kona doesn't disappoint, as the article highlights its prime location within the town of Kailua-Kona and its proximity to shops and restaurants that families will enjoy.



Local gift shops offer a great variety of mementos, souvenirs and arts & crafts that make great family vacation keepsakes and will provide your children with hours of shopping fun. Even buying groceries is an uncommonly engaging experience, given the great number of exotic produce that Hawaii is famous for. The colorful local fruits and vegetables at the farmer's market will keep children interested and entertained; you can buy many different kinds and organize a fruit-tasting back at your room!



Our article also mentions the convenient swimming lagoon that is part of Royal Kona's resort grounds. This is the ideal place to acquaint your young children with ocean swimming (including regular marine visitors such as tropical fish and turtles) in a place that is friendly and safe.



These are only some of the ways that Royal Kona Resort appeals to families traveling to Hawaii. Click to read the rest of the article and book your Hawaii family vacation today!



Contact info:



Royal Kona Resort

75-5852 Alii Drive Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

800-222-5642

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royalkona.com