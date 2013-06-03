Royal Kona Publishes Article on Enjoying Your Hawaii Family Vacation

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Royal Kona Resort in Hawaii would like its visitors to get the most out of their time in paradise, which is why it's publishing a series on how to prepare for and enjoy a Hawaii Big Island family vacation. The latest article talks about the diversity of activities that are available to you once you arrive.



The article introduces the variety of environments, both natural and man-made, that Hawaii's Big Island boasts. The unique geological features of the Hawaiian island chain span several climate zones, not to mention both land and sea, giving rise to a remarkable variety of plants and animals; the isolation of the islands in the middle of the Pacific Ocean allowed the native creatures to evolve in curious and unexpected ways. This is why Hawaii is home to so many species that can't be found elsewhere.



Visitors who enjoy mountainous terrain and volcanoes are in for a treat, since the Big Island is home to the volcanic cone undergoing the longest continuous eruption in the world. Pu'u O'o has been flowing lava for at least two centuries and shows no signs of stopping - all good news for tourists in search of a thrill. What's even better is that the continuous flow makes a buildup of pressure unlikely, which means that the volcano won't erupt in a massive blow-out like, for example, Mt. Vesuvius in Italy - instead, a spectacular red sheet of lava will continue to slide into the sea, raising a cloud of angry vapor.



If mountains aren't your thing, the article recommends going for a dive in the ocean. While Hawaii features some truly incredible deep-sea environments, including rifts hundreds of feet deep that produce the precious black coral which is the state's official gem, there are plenty of diving spots that are just right for beginners, and are no less astonishing to behold. Swarms of manta rays glide through seaweed forests day or night, while schools of colorful fishes quirk in and out of coral growths; anemones, starfish, urchins and molluscs all make Hawaii's shallow ocean zone their home, and all are there for you to see and marvel.



The Big Island also hosts great food venues, relaxing tiki bars, beaches, spas and sports facilities.



You will see it ruffling the fronds of the palm trees that fringe the 12 manicured acres, tossing the waves against the stark black lava rocks at the property's feet, marching columns of clouds across the uninterrupted expanse of sky. The air here presents you with the perfume of tropical flowers.



