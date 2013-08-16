Royal Kona Resort Announces the Publication of an Article on Hawaii Family Travel

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- A new article by Royal Kona Resort sheds light on the many activities that travelers can engage in while on a Hawaii holiday with their better halves or families. The article talks about how a holiday maker can make his Hawaii vacation more fulfilling and memorable. It also provides useful information for parents to make the trip more exciting for their children.



When someone is traveling alone or with a loved one in Hawaii, he or she has the freedom to give the beaten path a miss. But vacationers who are traveling with children have to be mindful that children can easily get tired and bored. Places where basic child facilities like washrooms, food, water, and resting places are available should be preferred over others.



The article talks about Royal Kona Resort's Hawaii family vacation packages and the various options that it throws open to vacationers. Vacationers can also get some insights into island tours and the local cuisine. Parents are encouraged to take their children to visit the Volcanoes National Park, Tsunami Museum, Imiloa Astronomy Center, Thurston Lava Tubes, and other landmarks. By visiting these places, children will not only get entertained but also learn about geology and nature.



Many families visit Hawaii each year, so nearly all tourist destinations and landmarks in Hawaii have facilities catering to children. There are many family-friendly restaurants nearby, such as Humpy's, Don's Mai Tai Bar, Lava Java, and Outback Steakhouse. On request, Royal Kona Resort can give recommendations for places where vacationers can enjoy locally made ice cream and other delicacies. Vacationers who are looking for souvenirs to take back home can find some great ones at the Kona Farmers and Crafts Market, which sells everything from flowers and local produce to jewelry as well as art and craft items.



These are only a few tips. Those who want to learn more about Hawaii family travel are requested to read the article on the Royal Kona Resort's website.



Contact info

The Royal Kona Resort

75-5852 Alii Drive

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

808-329-3111

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royalkona.com/