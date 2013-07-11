Royal Kona Resort in Hawaii Authors Article on Hawaii Travel Memories

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Royal Kona Resort in Hawaii has recently issued a new article that discusses ways to preserve memories of your Big Island vacation. This is the latest in a series of informational and discursive articles that Royal Kona has featured on its site to offer tips and suggestions to current and prospective visitors alike.



The articles are based on advice offered by Royal Kona staff, and come from years of experience serving visitors. It's surprising how easy it is to forget important and seemingly obvious things amid hectic preparations for a vacation halfway around the world, and our articles aim to help visitors keep track of everything important both in the run-up and during the vacation itself.



The latest article talks about the images and objects that you can take away with you from your vacation, and includes a brief introductory discussion of photography and video recording in Hawaii. While there are many sites offering tutorials on intermediate and advanced nature photography, there are many basic aspects of camera maintenance that need to be taken care of before the shutter ever clicks. When bringing sophisticated - and often fragile - electronics to an unpredictable natural environment, it's important to do your best to secure them and protect them from falls and moisture. Many a tourist has stood entranced by a waterfall and lifted a hand to take a picture, only to end up waving a camera goodbye as it disappeared down the rapids. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of regrets, so make sure to maintain a secure grip on all your electronics with wrist straps or lanyards. Invest in a water-resistant case for your cameras or cell phones (if you're a snorkeling or diving enthusiast, you have surely already made preparations for underwater shoots).



Remember to bring extra memory and charge every battery to full.



If you're interested in something more tangible, our article discusses the various natural and man-made souvenirs available for purchase on the Big Island. Everything from simple fragrant lei to priceless black coral jewelry, carved bowls and landscape paintings is there to remind you of the great times you spent on Hawaii.



Read more about Hawaii travel on our website, or better yet - reserve your trip today and see the enchanting island for yourself!



Contact info:

Royal Kona Resort

75-5852 Alii Drive

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

800-222-5642

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royalkona.com