Royal Lahaina Publishes Article on Maui Wedding Packages

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui is a top destination for all types of vacationers and visitors. The resort is a great place for business meetings and conferences for companies that want to treat their employees to tropical relaxation and fun alongside work; it's a magnet for families, especially families with children, since the resort (as well as the rest of the island) is a place full of unforgettable memories waiting to be discovered. Fans of outdoor sports have made a mecca of the island, as do nature buffs and everyone with a passion for swimming and scuba diving.



Romance, however, has a special place on our island. It's one of the world's top destinations for weddings and honeymoons, for many enchanting reasons, and Royal Lahaina has recently written an article on popular site Ezine Articles that lists all the things a couple can expect as part of Royal Lahaina Maui wedding packages.



Royal Lahaina has a number of facilities that specifically cater to marriage ceremonies and newlyweds, such as two picturesque oceanfront wedding venues that will let you tie the knot at sunset in front of the boundless Pacific. We offer several packages, tiered to match any budget - whether you're organizing a small and intimate ceremony or a huge, no expenses spared blow-out, you will find something that caters to your finances and interests.



Our basic package includes your choice of one of two oceanfront locations, in addition to a number of other perks: a non-denominational wedding officiate and wedding accoutrements such as a bottle of champagne for toasting, bouquets, leis, and more.



The basic package also provides an onsite wedding coordinator to keep the proceedings flowing smoothly, and a solo musician to perform traditional Hawaiian music during the ceremony.



Other packages include more options for entertaining, including a full luau during which the newlyweds and their guests can feast on traditional island delicacies while enjoying Polynesian performing arts presented by expert dancers, singers and fire jugglers.



These are only some of the delights included in a Royal Lahaina Maui wedding package; visit our site to find out what else we have to offer to you and your new spouse!



Contact info:



Royal Lahaina Resort

2780 Kekaa Drive Lahaina, Maui, HI 96761

800-222-5642

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royallahaina.com