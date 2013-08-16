Royal Lahaina Resort in Maui Releases a New Article on Fun Activities for Children on Maui

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- A recent article from Royal Lahaina Resort provides information on how parents can ensure a good time for their children on the island. While Maui family travel can be fun, parents have to note that children have short attention spans and they can get bored easily. Also, some activities like climbing and hiking are not suited to children because of their time-consuming and strenuous nature. So, parents have to find activities that children can enjoy, without risking their safety. There are a number of tourist landmarks on the island that parents can visit with their children. There are also many beautiful beaches on Maui Island that children will like.



Royal Lahaina Resort has come out with a list of activities that parents can plan for their children. For starters, parents can take their children to swimming and snorkeling. Families that are staying on Royal Lahaina Resort can snorkel in the ocean right in front of the property. There is a beautiful underwater world waiting, just a few minutes away from the shore. Parents and children alike will be amazed by the corals, fish, turtles, and other wonderful creatures. There are also many other snorkeling spots a few minutes away from the resort, like the Black Rock, Kapalua Bay, and Honolulu Bay.



Another great activity that kids can indulge in is surfing. The surfing instructors are available on spot and they are friendly and patient when teaching children. Parents, who want to teach their children more about the ocean without getting them wet, can take them to the Maui Ocean Center, where there is a big collection of sea life.



After engaging in all this activity, children are bound to get hungry. There are many wonderful restaurants nearby that can cater to their hunger. Royal Lahaina Resort's Royal Ocean Terrace is known for its sumptuous food. Children can also enjoy local ice cream at the Royal Scoop Ice Cream Parlor.



Royal Lahaina Resort can recommend several other things to do on a Maui Holiday to make sure that children have a good time. The resort encourages people to visit its site to make bookings for Maui family vacation packages.



Contact info

Royal Lahaina Resort

2780 Kekaa Drive

Lahaina, Maui, HI 96761

800-222-5642

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royallahaina.com