Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui Announces Article on Maui Travel Memories

Along with providing an unforgettable vacation experience, Royal Lahaina publishes informative and engaging pieces on various aspects of a Maui vacation. The latest article discusses ways to immortalize a Maui vacation by bringing home both tangible and ephemeral reminders of the good times. The article briefly talks about the rewards and challenges of photography and video recording on the island, offering a number of common-sense tips on how to avoid planning shortcomings or unfortunate accidents that may leave you facing a once in a lifetime vista without a functioning recording device. When facing untamed nature, one needs to take certain steps to protect electronics from water damage, falls and other show-stopping disruptions, and by providing certain common sense safety measures like wrist straps or waterproof cases, you can save yourself a lot of grief and self-recriminations as a result of one careless motion.



Naturally, pictures and video aren't the only things you can bring home with you - Maui is awash in beautiful souvenirs, both natural and man-made. The article discusses the great cornucopia of arts & crafts that Maui boasts for visitors - skilled local artisans produce both beautiful examples of traditional Hawaiian art such as carved bowls and hula dolls, and Western art works such as sculptures and paintings. These make for great keepsakes as well as considerate gifts for friends and family at home.



If you're a fan of the natural world, you may be interested in some biologically derived souvenirs. To our chagrin, and the great consternation of the State Department of Land and Natural Resources, some people give no thought to sustainability and preservation, attempting to capture or harvest valuable local plants and wildlife. Natural products such as black coral, seashell or pearl make for truly stunning jewelry, but the animals that produce them often grow slowly and are vulnerable to over-harvesting. This is why any visitor who wants to help preserve Maui's natural beauty for future generations must shop responsibly and buy natural souvenirs only from sustainably sourced vendors.



