Royal Landscape Nursery Presents World Class Paving and Landscaping Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Lawns can be easily maintained with sods as there are a number of benefits that come with sods. The maturity and instant beauty of the lawn can be enjoyed with the help of cultivated turf which does not involve the hassles associated with traditional seeding. The Orlando sod works carried out by Royal Landscape Nursery ensures that the sod works for dry winters as well as wet summers. They also have sod that is tailored to sustain in the varying soil conditions of Florida. Home owners can get almost every item they require for their landscaping projects from Royal Landscape Nursery. An outlet/retail location is also offered by the company for purchase or pick up of mulch, sod and other plants.



Sods once installed require less maintenance unlike, grass seed. Even though regular irrigation is required for keeping the sod moist till it establishes firmly but, it doesn’t dry out the way grass-seeded areas do. Another, huge benefit with sod is that, it is instantly ready for use and people do not wait for the grasses to come out of the seeds. It might take around 2 to 4 weeks for the roots of the sod to establish firmly but, the lawn can be used sooner than that of a seeded lawn. The excellent resources and trained staff of Royal Landscape Nursery promises to bring every lawn to life with their dedicated effort and knowledge. The transformed outdoor area helps in adding a relaxing environment to the home or office and improves the overall look to a great extent.



Sod also acts as a protection for the soil as the thick mat acts as a covering for the soil. In case of grass seeds, the soil can be blown away by the wind till the time seeds germinate and growth of grass is established. Since, the soil is covered with the thick mat when it comes to sods, less mud and dirt is carried inside the house. This helps to keep the house clean and tidy at all times. Royal Landscape Nursery has been offering landscaping solutions to home owners for a long period of time and their services are highly appreciated by its regular customers. Their extensive knowledge in the field is the main reason behind their on-time and satisfactory service. The company operates six days of the week and maintains the highest standards in every area of expertise.



About Royal Landscape Nursery

Royal Landscape Nursery is a leading name when it comes to residential and commercial landscaping in Gotha, Florida. They have the right skills and manpower to carry out every task with ease and efficiency. Apart from that, they also have their own nursery where nearly everything is available for beautifying the outdoor area of the house or office.



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Royal Landscape Nursery

URL: http://royallandscapenursery.com/