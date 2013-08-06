Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Long Term Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) was announced concerning whether certain Royal Mines And Minerals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Royal Mines And Minerals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval of the Company’s 2013 Stock Option Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Royal Mines And Minerals Corp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Board of Directors recommends that Royal Mines And Minerals Corp shareholders vote to approve the Company’s 2013 Stock Option Plan which will make 27,800,000 shares available for issuance.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of OTCMKTS:RYMM common stock.



Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $0.02 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2011 to $0.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012, while its Net Loss over those time periods increased from $1.69 million to $1.74 million.



Shares of Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) declined from $0.08 per share in July 2011 to $0.003 per share in November 2012.



On August 2, 2013, OTC:RYMM shares closed at $0.0148 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Royal Mines And Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com