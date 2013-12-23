Royal Tents Offering UV Coated Beach Tents at Affordable Prices

Jodhpur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Beach tents are used for different purposes, be it while organizing beach parties or camping or simply spending some leisure time in the sun. Since UV rays are very harmful, Royal Tents have come up with UV protective coated elegantly stylish beach tents in very affordable prices.



“Get a perfect suntan, without worrying about the harmful UV Rays as we are delivering high grade quality tents which are UV protective and waterproof. The quick & easy assembling and dismantling has made our tents very user friendly. These spacious tents are available in different attractive interior and exterior designs,” said one of the company executives.



Royal Tents has created a distinct name for itself as it is known for manufacturing handmade tents and the raw material for these is procured by some of the leading suppliers. The high grade quality of these tents could be ascertained as the company uses waterproof, mould proof and fireproof natural & coloured canvas.



“Our dedicated team of professionals constantly strives to use state of the art technology for making these tents and comes up with contemporary designs. These creatively crafted tents can add beauty to your environs as they are furnished with 100 percent cotton interiors including woodblock prints and motifs,” further added the executive.



Royal Tents is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of tents. The company has carved a niche for itself in the industry as it is manufacturing tents having unique properties such as durability, sun proof, water proof and UV protected canvas. To get more information about good quality and high class of beach tent, visit here.



About Royal Tents

Royal Tents, India based tent providing company is of international repute as it is known for delivering top notch handmade tents not only in domestic but international market as well. The company has wide array of tents such as Luxury Tents, Traditional Tents, Resort Tents, Outdoor Tents and Tent Furniture at very competitive prices. Apart from these, it is also known for making tailor made tents to meet client's expectations. To know more about Royal Tents, click here.



Contact Details

Royal Tents

Address : Bagar Chowk, Nagori Gate

Jodhpur - 342 001,

Rajasthan (India)

Tel : +(91)-9413329270

Tel : +(91)-9413660818

Fax : +(91)-1166173787

Email : royaltents@fastmail.co.in