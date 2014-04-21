Royalist Tea Party - A Monarchy for America?

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Royalist Tea Party is dedicated to the establishment of America’s constitutional monarchy. This would be good for the United States, as republics don’t work, and never will. The movement mobilizes for a leadership that is trusted by its people and works to serve them, not a particular group of interest. In order to attain this, it takes a leader who is not corrupted by politics. It is the wish of the movement members for America to remain an independent nation.



Royalist Tea Party is a group of patriots who want to see a new America that is free from corruption and concerned about the prosperity of its people. The movement pushes for a country with a leader who is ethical, moral and very courageous. It strives to help find an alternative solution to political governance that is stagnated, bickering and very corrupt. Royalist Tea Party believes that separation of powers in government is another reason it has failed.



The Royalist Tea Party also wants to see America join the Commonwealth trade union. The movement is creating awareness amongst Americans of the monarchy system of governance, how it works and its various benefits. It fights for a crowned republic like that of Australia, Norway and the United Kingdom, but not a full republic like what the U.S has today. The positions of head of state should be held by two different non-partisan individuals. By promoting the constitutional monarchy as the better form of government, the movement will be able to influence the perception of Americans about this form of government.



The monarchy system is better than America’s current political system of government. According to the Royalist Tea Party website, “Clearly there must eventually be some political fallout from such a system. The simple fact is that the Westminster Model with its constitutional monarchy and its parliamentary structure has been proven as the most efficient of all forms of democracy that have been tried.”



Royal Tea party is optimistic of being successful in the future. It states in its website that, “Royalism, Loyalism and Toryism won’t sit well with most Americans today. But if we believe the Royalist Tea Party stands for what is true and good for this nation, we have no choice but to stretch out our necks and say what is right. We may not win over every American heart and mind right away, but we’ll fight for a good cause, and perhaps earn our countrymen’s respect. Once we can be respected, we can be admired; once we can be admired, we will find the support we need to bring the United States back to her roots.”



About Royalist Tea Party

Royalist Tea Party is a movement that mobilizes for an America leadership that is free from corruption and politics, but ready to serve its people. It is the lingering hope America needs to become the nation historical autocrats and monarchs fought for.



- Website: http://www.royalistparty.us/

- Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalistTeaParty

- Email: inquiry@royalistparty.us

- Phone Number: (650) 784-0329



Media Contact :

Royalist Tea Party

Jorden Matthew Dykes aka Emily Molloy (CEO & Founder)

San Francisco, California, 94102

(650) 784-0329,

http://www.royalistparty.us