Fast Market Research recommends "Royalty Financing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Royalty Financing Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics report provides detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter royalty financing deals.
Comprehensive directory of royalty financing deals since 2007
Royalty financing contract documents
Royalty financing agreement terms
Royalty financing agreement structure
Top royalty financing deals by value
Most active Royalty financing dealmakers
The Royalty Financing Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the royalty financing agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter royalty financing partnering deals.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides comprehensive access to royalty and revenue financing deals as announced in the life sciences industry since 2007.
This report contains links to online copies of actual royalty financing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by biopharma companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty financing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in royalty financing dealmaking as well as a discussion on the merits and attributes of royalty financing dealmaking.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of royalty financing deal contracts. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of royalty financing deals for royalty assets.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading royalty financing deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of royalty financing contract documents since 2007, including deal value, press release and contract document. The chapter is organized by company A-Z.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott, Actavis, Allergan, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Dainippon Sumitomo, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Endo, Forest, Fresenius, Galderma, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Grifols, Hospira, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lundbeck, Menarini, Merck & Co, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Mylan, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, Pfizer, Purdue, Ranbaxy, Roche, Sanofi, Servier, Shionogi, Shire, Stada, Takeda, Teva, UCB view, Valeant, Warner Chilcott
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