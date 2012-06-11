Royalty Financing Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Royalty Financing Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the royalty financing agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter royalty financing partnering deals.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual royalty financing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by biopharma companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty financing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in royalty financing dealmaking as well as a discussion on the merits and attributes of royalty financing dealmaking.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of royalty financing deal contracts. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of royalty financing deals for royalty assets.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading royalty financing deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of royalty financing contract documents since 2007, including deal value, press release and contract document. The chapter is organized by company A-Z.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive listing of all royalty financing deal announcements and agreement contracts since 2007 available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z and therapeutic area. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in royalty financing dealmaking.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty financing, enabling thorough learning, education and due diligence prior and during the royalty financing dealmaking process.



Report scope



Royalty Financing Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the royalty financing trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Royalty Financing Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics includes:



Trends in royalty financing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of royalty financing deal structure

Case studies of real-life royalty financing deals

Comprehensive listing of royalty financing deals since 2007

Access to royalty financing contract documents

The leading royalty financing deals by value since 2007

Most active royalty financing dealmakers since 2007

The leading royalty financing partnering resources

In Royalty Financing Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics, available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70394/royalty-financing-terms-and-agreements-in-pharma-biotech-and-diagnostics-.html