Royalty Free Heaven Launches MP3 Conversion Tool, Facebook Page and More

Bydgoszcz, Kuj-Pom -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Music and sound effects are an essential part of filmmaking, as they make up as much as 90% of the perceived first impression of a finished film. To get the best results, editors, filmmakers and composers use websites that provide high quality sound files with unlimited copyright as part of the purchase. Royalty Free Heaven is one such supplier, aiming to become the industry leader thanks to a raft of new updates.



With the new updates, the site offers more versatility of format than any of its competitors, with individuals now able to download 24bit HD audio, 16bit CD audio and portable MP3 formats.



The site has a newly added feature that allows users to download royalty free music MP3 files in their selected quality on top of full quality 24bit HD WAV files, allowing them to quickly send preview files to clients for approval and heighten compatibility for events and other circumstances. They also offer a free conversion tool to enhance flexibility for users with existing files.



The company has also overhauled the software used to manage their site, allowing new tracks to be approved in a quarter of the time it previously took for them to be authenticated. As a result, new music and sound effects can be approved and published on the site on a daily basis.



To celebrate the launch of the new site features, they have launched their official Royalty Free Heaven Facebook Page, with over a hundred likes in just a few days.



A spokesperson for Royalty Free Heaven explained, “The new software has streamlined the way in which we do business, and has given users a great degree of flexibility in the way in which they utilize our content. Our loyal customers have been rewarded and new customers have special incentive to choose us over our competitors. It’s an exciting time for us, and we look forward to welcoming more regular users into our fold.”



About Royalty Free Heaven

Royalty Free Heaven is a royalty free music library with thousands of professional quality production music tracks from professional composers. The library includes top quality 24bit HD and 16bit CD tracks. The library covers a wide variety of musical genres and application categories, including an extensive collection of sound effects. For more information, please visit: http://www.royaltyfreeheaven.com