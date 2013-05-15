Royalty Free Heaven Launches Production Music Quality 60 Minute Tracks

Bydgoszcz, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Production music is deeply bedded in the subconscious of many audiences, though they often do not realize its importance. Media professionals however understand keenly the need for high quality production music, and royalty free music offers an affordable means by which to achieve this for documentary and corporate work, as well as short films, corporate events and other applications. Royalty Free Heaven has one of the largest and best libraries available, and has recently launched 60 minute uninterrupted background tracks that can be downloaded direct from the website.



The site’s extensive catalogue of royalty free music allows media professionals to use the tracks as many times as they want, for any audience, in any application once they have bought the track, which comes with an unlimited license. This allows them to create their own collection of favorite tracks to establish different moods to suit different occasions.



The new 60 minute production music includes tracks intended for corporate use, as chill out music, and across a variety of film genres and styles, enabling clients to find a long form piece of music that will establish a common through-line, whatever their application.



A spokesperson for Royalty Free Heaven explained, “The great advantage to these 60 minute tracks is that they can be utilized in such a wide variety of ways. While they make the perfect looping track for extended presentations, they also include many individual sections which can be cut and shut seamlessly to allow editors to maximize the feeling they want the audience to get across the arc of the presentation. The new tracks are also great for ambient music at events such as corporate trade shows, or used by beauty therapists during treatments for a gliding, uninterrupted chill out session.”



About Royalty Free Heaven

Royalty Free Heaven is a royalty free music library with thousands of professional quality production music tracks from professional composers. The library includes top quality 24bit HD and 16bit tracks. The library covers a wide variety of musical genres and application categories, including an extensive collection of sound effects. For more information, please visit: http://www.royaltyfreeheaven.com/