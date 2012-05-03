Royalty Free Heaven Revamps the Resting Place of All Great Royalty Free Music

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Royalty Free Music is an essential production resource in modern times. The proliferation of digital media means more and more people are using multimedia approaches including podcasts and web video to market themselves and their products. High-quality music with an unlimited license makes all the difference between amateur and professional production values, and saves being stung by royalty and other usage fees down the line.



There are many sites out there providing royalty free music, but many are of spurious quality both in terms of the music available and the service provided. Royalty Free Heaven has been designed as an oasis to provide the best quality music in the best possible way for their customers, and has recently undergone an extensive overhaul to improve their quality of service and exceed customer expectations.



Stock music, especially in high quality formats like stereo WAV, can command a high file size that can be difficult to download quickly. The speed and accessibility of downloads is of crucial importance to customers, and Royalty Free Heaven have responded accordingly ; they have recently upped their capabilities to a server six times the speed of their previous capabilities, ensuring top quality continues as the numbers of people adopting their service increases.



Royalty Free Heaven have also improved their SSL certification to provide customers greater assurance and protection from the ever-evolving threats to internet security. The site also places a premium on transparency, with the terms and conditions and license agreement easily accessible from the main menu. Purchases made are further protected by Comodo authentication and security.



To celebrate the overhaul, Royalty Free Heaven has inaugurated a special promotion, allowing new users to register their accounts and receive a special discount on their royalty free music purchases.



A spokesman explained the move, “It’s our way of welcoming new customers, of which there are more and more every day. We’re growing in market share in the stock music industry, and we believe once people sample our new and improved website and the already excellent quality royalty free music we provide, we’ll make loyal customers out of new visitors.”



The site is also always on the lookout for talented contributors to upload their music to the site and get up to a 60% share on downloads.



About Royalty Free Heaven

Royalty Free Heaven provides stock music and royalty free music in a wide range of styles and genres, including introductions and stings, backing tracks and orchestral scores. It provides best-quality music for use in internet media, tv and film. For more information, please visit: http://www.royaltyfreeheaven.com