Royalty Records Presents "Cruzin" by Two-Fifty-One

Vallejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The official music video “Cruzin” by Two-Fifty-One is now available on YouTube for viewers. This video features Derek “Kered” Miles, Theo Miles AKA “Teddy Miles” and Timothy “Timmy B” Brooks. This trio is based out of Mobile Alabama and has released a few songs through their 2010 compilation project. They then formed the “Two-Fifty-One” group. Their original music genre is known to be a mixture of Soul, Spoken Word Poetry, Dirty South and Lyrical Content. They released “Drip Drop”, a promo single through Two-Fifty-One which had won them fans in the Midwest and southern regions. This single was also played on different radio airplays in the above regions including MTV Radio.



Two-Fifty-One has now released their latest album on the official YouTube channel and fans can visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMxpCGlYe6Y to catch the latest video. Each of the artists in this trio is versatile and talented. That is why they are known to be one of the best unsigned group in hip hop. The video is released by Royalty Recordz which is an independent label also from Mobile, Alabama. The founder of this label is Jaquaral Carroll and ever since it was started in 2009, the label has been supporting many unsigned artists such as the Two-Fifty-One. The latest video features Captain Kurt, King Jizzle and the “Trio” Kered, Timmy B and Teddy Miles in “Cruzin”.



With their official video launch on YouTube they are planning to win many more fans. YouTube is the right medium to expose their talent and get noticed. The artists can reach millions of fans and they have a better chance of getting signed with the amount of popularity that they get in YouTube. The video can be viewed as many times as the audience wants to even after the promo period or the launch date is over. Two-Fifty-One has definitely chosen the right path to get more and more popularity for their latest video. The video can be distributed through a variety of blog sites and everywhere on the web.



To visit the official “Cruzin” Video visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMxpCGlYe6Y



About Official Promotions

Official Promotions, www.officialpromotionsonline.com based at Vallejo, California helps unsigned artists and singers promote their music via different social media and networking sites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and so on.



Media Contact

Gary Steiner - Official Promotions

Address: PO Box 5254, Vallejo, California 94590

Phone: 415-534-5695

Email: info@officialpromotionsonline.com

Website: http//www.officialpromotionsonline.com/