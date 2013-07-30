Royaltyfreemusicweb.com Offers $50,000+ Worth of Background Music for $49.95

Afumati Jud, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The top background music production site Toyaltyfreemusicweb.com offers a limited sale of royalty-free audio pack that would cost over $50,000 worth of music for just $49.95. The music pack consists of 2000 unique tracks in varied lengths that are ideal to use for AVPs, films, games, live productions, and other production projects that would require sound and music.



The value of this limited offer is that it will only cost buyers $.02 per track, which provides a great advantage for those who have limited budget for music, which would normally cost a minimum of $35.00. These production music tracks will also provide flexible lifetime license for a one-time payment, which means that people who purchase this music pack will not worry about future copyright infringements that will cause websites such as YouTube to delete audio from uploaded videos.



This also means protection for any production from any additional cost that copyright may cause them, such as having to purchase limited license per use of music tracks or paying for royalties to music producers that sell background audio tracks.



People who are looking for production music will also find that this may be the only purchase that they need to make when it comes to royalty free music. The tracks come in multiple genres and they are recorded and produced in great studio quality, allowing users to add instruments, vocals, remix, or edit them to their liking. This pack is very ideal for music producers who are looking for added mixed tracks for their new music.



The website mentions that these audio tracks on sale are available for a limited time only and that audio tracks for sale on their site are sold on “as is” and “as available” basis. For more details about the background music value pack for only $49.95, you can visit the website at www.royaltyfreemusicweb.com.