RPDG, Inc. CEO and Founder Tony Moran Has Been Announced as Semi-Finalist for the Regional Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

San Deigo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Ernst & Young LLP announced that Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. CEO & Founder Tony Moran is a semi-finalist for the regional Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2013 Award.



The awards program recognizes high-growth entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Now in its 27th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Program has expanded globally to recognize company builders in over 140 cities and in more than 50 countries throughout the world.



Regional award winners go on to compete at the national level. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the National Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Overall Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2013. The awards are the culminating event of the Ernst & Young Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.



About RPDG

Rapid Product Development Group, Inc. (RPDG) was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. RPDG serves a global clientele in the automotive, computer, consumer products, healthcare and industrial equipment industry. The company specializes in injection molding, CNC machining, die casting, model making and rapid prototyping. For more information contact RPDG via e-mail at info@RPDG.com or the web at http://www.RPDG.com



About Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award recognizes the significant contributions of entrepreneurs who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.



About Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms and a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. For more information, please visit ey.com.



