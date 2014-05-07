RPE Announces Customer Support with Point of Sale System for Retail

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- RPE is pleased to announce they offer customer support for point of sale system for retail. A point of sale system for retail is designed to improve store efficiency and the customer experience by providing real-time, centralized data. The POS captures a complete customer profile including transaction history, loyalty management, wish lists, surveys, customer special orders and personalized marketing events. Point of sale retail systems create a personal link between the customer and the retailer, by providing critical data. The data provided to the customer results in more sales through increased loyalty and better decision making.



As a leading retail consulting company, RPE integrates people, process and IT to deliver innovative merchandising , supply chain and in-store solutions. Point of sale retail systems improve productivity and reduce errors which could affect immediate return-on-investment (ROI).



Point of sale retail systems offer numerous benefits including:

- Efficient decision making through real-time access to critical data

- Full-featured web application

- Customized marketing platform, including strong CRM functionality

- Easy-to-use, enhanced user experience

- Endless customizable options for unique user capabilities

- Dashboard messaging, alerting, scheduling and reports management capabilities from a single dashboard



RPE has built its reputation on providing retailers with high-quality, customer-centric solutions and is committed to implementing, managing and hosting complete solutions needed to be competitive in today’s growing retail landscape. For more information on point of sale systems for retail, please contact RPE by filling out the online “Contact Us” form at www.rpesolutions.com, send an email to info@rpesolutions.com or call 813-490-7000.



About RPE

RPE helps retailers integrate people, process and IT to deliver innovative merchandising and supply chain solutions. As a leader in retail consulting services, RPE focuses on business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Areas of expertise include JDA, Raymark, Symphony EYC and most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE has been implementing, managing and hosting merchandising and supply chain solutions for leading retailers since 1999 including Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, vineyard vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit http://www.rpesolutions.com.