RPE Celebrates 15 Years Serving Retailers

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Retail Process Engineering (RPE), a retail consulting firm helping retailers integrate people, process and IT to deliver innovative merchandising and supply chain solutions, celebrates the company’s founding and 15th anniversary. RPE is a recognized leader in providing retail consulting services, business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning, systems implementation and cloud computing services for leading merchandise management systems.



RPE president, Cliff Epstein, reflected on the company’s history. “RPE is constantly seeking ways to improve the delivery of our services and solutions to address the business needs of retail clients in a market that has faced substantial challenges and advancements during the last 15 years. RPE has evolved into one of the industry’s most trusted and innovative retail supply chain consulting firms, helping retailers achieve success.”



In 1999, a group of retail executives realized the key to more intelligently managing retail business decisions could be found in information. Retailers needed more data, better information, and the systems and processes to access more quickly. RPE was established to help retailers gain the data they needed, and learn how to use it to enhance their sales and profit.



Over the years, as the business environment has become more consumer-centric, RPE has added business practices to address changing technologies to optimize retailers’ performance. RPE has recruited and attracted results-driven associates with experience in retail supply chain consulting from both a functional business user level and technical standpoint, allowing for a complete understanding of the business processes to make recommendations leading to improvements in merchandising and supply chain performance. RPE works with leading mid-size retailers across the United States and Canada.



About RPE

RPE helps retailers integrate people, process and IT to deliver innovative merchandising and supply chain solutions. As a leader in retail consulting services, RPE focuses on business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Areas of expertise include JDA, Raymark, Symphony EYC and most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE has been implementing, managing and hosting merchandising and supply chain solutions for leading retailers since 1999 including Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, vineyard vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit http://www.rpesolutions.com.