RPE Continues Partnership with JDA Software to Deliver Merchandising and Supply Chain Management Solutions to Retailers

RPE Solutions is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with JDA Software to deliver merchandising and supply chain management solutions to retailers. RPE has been working with JDA Software since 1999 to help retailers more effectively and profitably address consumers' evolving demands. A leader in global supply chain management, JDA offers a broad portfolio of planning, optimization and execution solutions that span the entire supply chain from materials to consumer. More than 3,200 companies worldwide — including 82 of NRF's annual STORES Top 100 Retailers — count on JDA solutions to drive top-line growth and bottom-line savings.



When the time comes for implementing JDA solutions, RPE is the trusted names retailers turn to for on-time and on-budget deployments. Winner of a JDA Alliance Partner Leadership Award for three consecutive years, RPE provides strategic, functional and technical consulting to deliver JDA’s innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions to customers throughout the world including the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America.



The retailer of today, whether it’s an emerging retailer with a dozen regional stores or an established chain with international scope, needs to constantly grow revenue and keep costs under control and enhance profitability. This frequently means implementing new applications and systems. To be successful with implementation, retailers can benefit from the guidance and experience of professionals that have core competencies including deep retail knowledge, business process, package selection, integration, project management, hosting, ongoing support and training.



Retailers can depend of RPE for many JDA Software merchandising and supply chain management solutions including: JDA Merchandise Management System/MMS, JDA Portfolio Merchandise Management/PMM, JDA Advanced Replenishment /E3, JDA Enterprise Planning/Arthur Planning, JDA Allocation, JDA Space & Category Management/Intactix and JDA Merchandise Performance Analysis/IDEAS.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and retail management consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.