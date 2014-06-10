RPE Expands Inventory Optimization Practice as Part of Retail Consulting Solution

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- RPE is pleased to be expanding its Inventory Optimization Practice as part of its innovative retail consulting solution. The retail inventory management practice encompasses four main components including planning, allocation, replenishment and space management. The retail consultant professionals at RPE have extensive real-world experience, designing, developing and implementing highly-effective solutions for retailers throughout the world.



As industry leaders, RPE consultants have hands-on, corporate experience in the retail environment. Companies in search for a retail merchandise planning should consider RPE’s 30+ years of consulting, tackling real-world issues being faced in the retail environment every day. The consultants at RPE have felt the pain involved with retail inventory management and understand that people aren’t just looking for fancy charts and systems, based off of theories that could work in a perfect world. They provide a business to partner relationship, and through this partnership, work with each client from the beginning to end providing solutions based off the client’s actual business needs.



RPE specializes in JDA’s planning, allocation, replenishment and space management solutions and have implemented a wide range of solutions resulting in quicker, accurate and consistent business processes. If an existing JDA user, RPE can provide upgrades and training to ensure users are fully maximizing the solution’s potential for retail inventory management and retail merchandise planning.



On the website, RPE identifies critical areas that can be used for successful implementation of an inventory investment including Merchandise Planning, Merchandise Calendars, Inventory Flow, Store Planning, Assortment Planning, Size Management, Allocation, Replenishment, Space Management and more.



About RPE

RPE helps retailers integrate people, process and IT to deliver innovative merchandising and supply chain solutions. As a leader in retail consulting services, RPE focuses on business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Areas of expertise include JDA, Raymark, Symphony EYC and most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE has been implementing, managing and hosting merchandising and supply chain solutions for leading retailers since 1999 including Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, vineyard vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit http://www.rpesolutions.com.