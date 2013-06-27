RPE Says Now Is the Right Time to Invest in the Supply Chain Process

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- According to RPE, a leader in retail management consulting, now is the right time for retailers to invest in the supply chain process. Even though many people are still struggling to make it through a sluggish global economy, there appears to be a growing optimism within the retail industry. Not only that, but the community is witnessing the return of a state of consumer confidence. Retail IT spending is facing an emergence in North America, with many opportunities to face better times ahead. Because of this, now is the right time for IT managers to address structural components that will provide process and financial efficiencies in the supply chain process. To read the full article, please visit http://www.rpesolutions.com/Thought_Leadership_Supply_Chain.pdf.



RPE is currently working with a major Canadian drug company that has historically operated the retail stores successfully without perpetual inventories. The company has decided to make an investment on the supply chain process. The focus will be to achieve a fast return on investment and add-on capabilities that will provide for retail planning, retail allocation, auto replenishment, assortment optimization, improved in-stock position and lower inventory levels.



Retail clients working with RPE are also beginning to focus heavily on merchandise inventory control, merchandise planning and more efficient localized assortments. Merchandise planning is being integrated in the process flow so retailers can achieve increased sales with decreased inventory. RPE is noticing a number of clients investing in Enterprise Planning Systems to create a well-focused merchandise and assortment plan.



Inventory optimization is crucial to improving bottom line results. Whether at the warehouse or store levels, many retailers are beginning to account for important components such as safety stock, service levels, demands and supply constraints, inventory targets, minimizing out of stock items, and connectivity and visibility to core host systems.



Because the economy is looking brighter every day, more retailers are choosing to partner with RPE to lay out initiative road maps that will deliver the IT and process infrastructure to connect the supply chain with the business process. Effective collaboration is crucial to the strategy’s success in the future. RPE is prepared to assist retailers with any retail supply chain consulting, retail management consulting and merchandise management systems and solutions to help grow business and maximize profitability.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and retail management consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.