RPE Solutions Announces Participation at the 2014 NRF Conference & EXPO

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- RPE Solutions will once again have a significant presence at the 2014 NRF Conference & EXPO, and hopes to see attendees visit RPE booth #3521. The conference takes place January 12-15th and the EXPO January 13-14th, 2014 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. In addition to the company’s leading merchandising and supply chain offering, RPE will be showcasing value-driven solutions such as demand and fulfillment, optimization, category management and business intelligence to support the core transaction, planning and forecasting and replenishment offering.



Retailers planning to attend the 2014 NRF Conference & EXPO can schedule an advance meeting with RPE to discuss how to improve their business’ merchandising and supply chain to maximize returns. By scheduling a private meeting, RPE can reserve one of the booth conference rooms to give each attended their full attention. Send a meeting request to Rob Henneke, RPE Executive Vice President, at rhenneke@rpesolutions.com.



RPE will also be supporting the Retail Orphan Initiative during the conference. Conference attendees can help support vulnerable children worldwide by making a $1 donation at RPE booth #3521. RPE will match each dollar donated to the Retail Orphanage Initiative. In the past, RPE has successfully raised money for the Retail Orphan Initiative, donating more than $30,000.



About Retail’s BIG Show

NRF’s Annual Convention & EXPO, aka “Retail’s BIG Show,” is the flagship retail industry event held each year in New York City. Within the four-day event, attendees gain industry education, networking and an inside-look of the future technologies and solutions. Industry professionals from around the globe attend the big event to elevate their perspective on the industry and use the latest advances showcased throughout the convention and EXPO by putting them into motion.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and technical consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising planning and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include JDA, Raymark and most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE is a leading cloud computing consultant offering hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.