RPE Solutions Works with VF Corp to Implement Common Solutions Across Multiple Brands

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- RPE with VF Corp implemented common solutions across key lifestyle and accessory brands. The extensive project included the implementation of JDA’s Allocation Software in conjunction with JDA’s Enterprise Planning. RPE provided services from a pre-work health check to post go-live support, including project management, documentation and issues management. Project managers were tasked with ensuring the brand’s business processes were fully represented and supported in the implementation of the new system.



“RPE’s leadership, business best practices and JDA Allocation application expertise were vital to the project’s success,” President of VF Corp, David Lawner said. “This project had an aggressive and challenging implementation schedule, which RPE delivered on time and within budget, meeting all business requirements.”



VF Corp is a corporate powerhouse with an international portfolio of brands and products including The North Face, Nautica, Vans and Kipling. The company serves customers with 35 brands of lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products categorized by Outdoor and Actions Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, Sportswear and Contemporary brands.



VF Corp will be able to utilize the multiple tools provided by JDA Allocation including enabling accurate, store specific allocations based on levels of demand, inventory plans, and historical performance data management practices, visibility and controls. VF Corp will also be able to determine color and size history demand by store in all allocation decisions impacting future buys of merchandise for quantities, color and sizes.



“We’re pleased to partner with VF Corp to deliver an allocation solution to support its growth,” President of RPE, Cliff Epstein said. “JDA Allocation is well suited to help increase revenue and reduce inventory levels, allowing scalability while providing best-in-class functionality and optimization.”



Other successful JDA Merchandise Management System and JDA Allocation implementations by RPE include Francesca’s Collection, Navarro, Vineyard Vines and XS Cargo.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and technical consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit http://www.rpesolutions.com.