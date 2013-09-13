RPE Sponsors JDA Software Innovation Forum for Retailers

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- More than 150 retailers, manufacturers, supply chain and distribution/logistics professionals gathered in New York City in September for the JDA Software Innovation Forum. Regional JDA customers, executives and product experts came together for a day of strategic, collaborative and insightful sessions to learn about the new realities and opportunities in merchandising and supply chain planning and execution. Sponsored by RPE, the full day forum with lunch and reception was complimentary to attendees.



A unique peer-to-peer supply chain event, the JDA Software Innovation Forums are held in cities throughout the United States, bringing together some of the most successful industry- leading companies and their leaders to network and discuss trends, challenges and problem solving strategies. A key focus of the JDA Software Innovation Forum was how integrated supply chain planning and execution solutions can power high performance supply chains. Attendees discovered and discussed ways to move products more efficiently, reduce costs, drive market share and increase sales utilizing innovative retail supply chain consulting services and technologies.



“The all-channel consumer has tipped the scale for manufacturers, retailers, distributors and their supply chain partners to move products faster and farther than before, putting greater pressures on what’s already a complex environment,” said Cliff Epstein, president, RPE. “The JDA Software Innovation Forum is designed to offer discussion forums, networking opportunities and information sharing related to meeting that dynamic customer demand.”



As a leading retail consulting services provider, RPE specializes in JDA merchandise management systems and supply chain management solutions and winner of the JDA Alliance Partner Leadership Award for three consecutive years. RPE represents key retailers throughout the United States and Canada including VF Corp, The North Face, Nautica, Rexall and many others providing assortment planning, merchandise planning, enterprise planning, and advance allocation solutions.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and retail management consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include JDA Software and most leading solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro, Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit www.rpesolutions.com.