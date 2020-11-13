RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at RPT Realty.



Investors who purchased shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain RPT Realty directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. RPT Realty reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $260.62 million in 2018 to $234.08 million in 2019, and that its EBIT increased from $61.67 million in 2018 to $133.92 million in 2019.



Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) declined from $14.85 per share in January 2020 to as low as $4.79 per share on November 2, 2020.



