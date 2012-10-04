RPT Software Offering Free Demo Download of Its Microsoft Access Templates

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The Microsoft Access Templates are available for a variety of the most popular categories. These include basic and advances CRM templates, a marketing template, mapping template, activity calendar, basic CRM template plus a calendar and a rental template. The owners at RPT spent a great deal of time evaluating the needs of the market and developed these templates in response. With each template visitors to the RPT site will be able to download an evaluation version and the source code.



Users can download as many templates as they want but the evaluation versions are locked so that users cannot get to the source code and they will have certain restrictions on the number of records that can be entered. The free downloads however do provide the user with enough access to fully appreciate how the template will help them work more efficiently. Front-end evaluation versions are .accde files and front-end databases are .accdb files. Evaluation versions require Microsoft Access 2007 Service Pack 2 or greater. System requirements are 500 MHz processor or higher, 256 MB RAM or higher, 2 GB free disk space, 1024x768 or higher resolution monitor and Microsoft Windows XP with Service Pack (SP) 2, Windows Server 2003 with SP1, or later operating systems. All versions of Windows Vista and Windows 7 support these templates.



About The Microsoft Access Templates

These free Microsoft Access templates are proving to be very popular with those who have downloaded them and most are give them very positive evaluations. RPT Software has a full selection of Microsoft Office templates available and the ability to download a free evaluation is one of the reasons more and more people are turning to RPT Software for the Microsoft Office template needs.