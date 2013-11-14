RR Aesthetics Hosts "Design Meets Medicine" Event at Their New Office in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- RR Aesthetics, a boutique spa in Beverly Hills, will be hosting a special event, “Design Meets Medicine”, on Friday, November 15, 2013 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This fun filled evening, sponsored by SKYY Vodka, with special guest designer James Magni will feature local artists who have their work exhibited at RR Aesthetics new office. Attendees will enjoy signature SKYY cocktails and catered hors d’oeuvres. Joe Davidson, Christina Craemer, Meeson Pae Yang, Cecil Touchon, Tierney Gearon are some of the names that will prestige the event. The cocktail party is complementary, but space is limited and those interested should RSVP by November 14th to invite@RandRusher.com.



Rand Rusher’s renowned and respected medical spa in Beverly Hills, RR Aesthetics is now located at 9725 Wilshire Blvd. Penthouse Suite. With contemporary interior and customized furniture by Magni Home Collection, the new space reflects the emphasis on quality patient care offered at RR Aesthetics. The new office also provides the perfect background for filming Extra TV Segments with Rand Rusher, RN.



All of RR Aesthetics’ services are provided under the medical direction of board certified plastic surgeon Leif Rogers, MD. Dr. Rogers is known for his expertise in reconstructive surgery and his affiliation with the Afghanistan World Foundation andIraqstar. RR Aesthetics also provides services for Leif L. Rogers MD, Professional Corporation. Rand Rusher RN has made it his mission in his practice to help people feel better about themselves inside and out.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

9735 Wilshire Blvd Penthouse, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

http://www.rraesthetics.com/