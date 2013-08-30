Rr Massage Therapy Relieves Stress

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Feeling stressed? RR Massage Therapy has recently opened clinics in Toronto and Nobleton to help you reduce stress and improve the overall quality of your life.



Stats Canada reports, stress carries several negative health consequences, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, as well as immune and circulatory complications. Owner of RR Massage Therapy, Raisa Regozo, RMT, says massage therapy can reduce emotional stress, decrease physical tension, as well as chronic aches and pains, and promote a healthier lifestyle



As a child, Regozo aspired to be a caregiver, and now feels blessed to share the gift of massage with others. She believes in the healing power of massage for treatment and prevention of physical and mental stress.



“After a good massage, people feel immediately relaxed, looser, and happier,” says Regozo.



RR Massage Therapy has two locations to serve you:

2054 Sheppard Avenue East,

Toronto

647-827-2480

PTLmassage@gmail.com

20 Bells Lake Road,

Nobleton

905-859-1555

info@20bellslake.ca



To learn more visit www.rrmassagetherapytoronto.ca



About Raisa Regozo

Raisa Regozo is a Registered Massage Therapist and Certified Reflexologist who has been serving clients in the GTA for more than five years. She is a graduate of the Sutherland-Chan School of Massage Therapy, and also holds a certificate in Reflexology from Centennial College.



Media Contact: info@repeatbusinesssolutions.com

Raisa Regoza, RMT

Email: missraisa@gmail.com