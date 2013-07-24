RRMS Advisors Is Pleased to Announce Publication in the June 2013 Edition of Default Servicing News

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- RRMS Advisors (RRMS) is pleased to announce publication in the June 2013 edition of Default Servicing (DS) News by Partner and Managing Director Vincent Spoto of a comprehensive article discussing the critical role which servicing surveillance plays in managing risk, providing investors with improved visibility and transparency and helping to maintain and improve performance of residential mortgage loan servicers.



RRMS has also been selected to provide discovery work for a major law firm by performing forensic reviews of both loan underwriting and loan servicing to identify breaches in support of a critical client. In addition, RRMS has recently been selected by a nationwide servicer to develop policies and procedures in support of standards and guidelines developed by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) which go into effect in January 2014.



About RRMS

RRMS Advisors is a full service advisory firm specializing in a variety mortgage finance disciplines including, but not limited to Mortgage Expert Witness Litigation Support, Servicing Surveillance, Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Forensic Reviews and Re-Underwriting Due Diligence. RRMS services a broad array of clients including banks, insurance companies, trustees, mortgage loan servicers, hedge funds, law firms and government sponsored entities. For more information about RRMS, please visit www.rrmsco.com