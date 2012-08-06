Rrrather.com Grows an Addicted Following With Their "Would You Rather?" Questions

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Most people have been asked a “Would you rather?” question at some point in their lives. These questions usually feature two debatable points. One question might ask for a position on a controversial political topic, for example, while other questions might ask about something as simple as a favorite food.



One website seeks to bring the entertainment of “Would you rather…?” questions to the online world. At Rrrather.com, visitors will find over 10,000 different questions, covering everything from sports and music to politics and religion.



Visitors can use the Rrrather.com website to support whichever side they prefer in a particular debate. One of Rrrather.com’s most controversial questions is “Who/what created the world – God or the Big Bang?” With over 100,000 votes currently counted, the voting is fairly evenly spread between each point of view.



For those who need to reinforce their decision to choose a particular side, there is also a comments section below all would you rather questions. The comments system is similar to Reddit and other social bookmarking sites, as popular comments can get voted up.



Another feature that Rrrather.com hopes will attract users is its voting distribution by country section that is displayed underneath each question. The United States, for example, is one of only a few countries in the world where voting for God in the “Who/what created the world” question outpaced voting for the Big Bang. This set off a wave of controversy in the comments.



Rrrather.com was released approximately eighteen months ago, and since that point, its user-base has continued to grow. The founder, Alex Walter, explained how the popularity of the site has grown over time:



“One and a half years ago, we were just starting out. Today, we have over 10,000 questions, 100,000 comments, and 17,000,000 votes. Our user-base has continued to grow every single month, and many of our users even claim they’re addicted! Everyone has played this game with friends for fun but we allow people to do it anytime, anyplace. It’s becoming a bit of a sensation on the social networks with thousands of Facebook likes. Users find it fun to play but it also highlights the cultural differences and outlooks between different countries.”



Whether wanting to share opinions on the next presidential election, or simply interested in supporting your favorite sports team, Rrrather.com seeks to provide an endless supply of the best “Would you rather…?” questions. With a wide range of questions on all sorts of different topics, Rrrather.com wants to offer questions that appeal to any demographic.



About Rrrather.com

Rrrather.com takes the popular game of “Would you rather…?” to an online audience. Users can create questions, comment, and support their causes on topics ranging from politics to music and everything in between. For more information, please visit: http://www.rrrather.com