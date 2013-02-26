RSA Conference 2013 - ISMG Launches Info-Packed Site Covering RSA Conference

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Information Security Media Group (ISMG) has launched its RSA Conference 2013 coverage site, featuring exclusive preview articles and interviews with RSA Program Chair Hugh Thompson and top IT security vendors to discuss issues that will be top-of-mind for security leaders at this year's world-class event, running Feb. 25 through March 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



As a Platinum Media Sponsor of the RSA Conference 2013, ISMG produces event coverage that includes news articles, blog updates, audio sound bytes and interviews with attendees and session presenters, as well as video interviews with industry thought-leaders and executive officers from enterprise security technology vendors. ISMG subscribers can go to BankInfoSecurity, GovInfoSecurity, HealthcareInfoSecurity, DataBreachToday or InfoRiskToday for full coverage details.



ISMG's RSA Conference coverage for 2013 features a mobile-friendly interface, allowing for optimal viewing from Apple and Android devices, including smart phones and tablets. Site visitors can also filter RSA content by topic, such as big data, cloud computing and mobile security, enabling them to view the coverage that's most pertinent to their interests.



"This year's event is biggest yet, and we at ISMG are already focused on bringing the latest news and trends to our readers," says Tom Field, VP - Editorial.



Visit ISMG's RSA Conference 2013 site at www.BankInfoSecurity.com/rsaconference Bookmark the site and check back each day of the event for updated articles, interviews, blogs and news releases.



ISMG brought its largest team ever to the event. As part of its media partnership, ISMG will provide daily updates from conference attendees, speakers, presenters and the top participating vendors. ISMG will also host private briefings at its media suite for security technology vendors to learn more about ISMG's ongoing research into what drives risk and security technology purchasing decisions.



