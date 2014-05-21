Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- RSA Marketing will host a "Breakfast With the SEO Badass" at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10th at its offices at 145 N. Hydraulic.



This event is free although a reservation is required. Reservations may be submitted by calling 316-977-9600 or by emailing jcole@rsaconnect.com.



For many years through many phases of SEO progression, Sean and his company Enliven Group in Utah have been thought leaders nationally, pivoting along with updates in Google's algorithms. They've seen it all. Once again, the game is changing -- has changed -- though most don't know it.



"This will be a paradigm shifter for a lot of people," Burrows hints. "So many are focused on the wrong elements of what is really going on, especially with Google. SEO ain’t dead. It’s more alive, dynamic and compelling than ever.”



In this one hour workshop Burrows will present:



-- 5 revelations that will turn your SEO thinking upside-down

-- Top 3 quick-but-not-obvious strategies to get ranked

-- Why you might be destroying your page's rankings right now!

-- What you need to do to sustain success over time

-- How to mix SEO into your regular online, digital marketing mix



"SEO is quite literally the way people find you online,” says Bruce Rowley, CEO of RSA Marketing. “Over the years, many means and ways have come and gone. We’ve found that Sean has some of the most progressive thinking out there. It works!”