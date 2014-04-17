RSA Marketing to Host Google Marketing Event in Wichita

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- RSA Marketing Services, a Google Partner Agency, will host a one hour ‘Hangout’ with Google Executives. The speakers will share online marketing case studies and a valuable glimpse into where online marketing is headed. Business owners and marketing executives from businesses that market and sell online (or plan to start) should consider attending this unique opportunity. The event is free with RSVP and will take place on May 21st from 1-2 p.m. at 145 N. Hydraulic.



Complimentary food and drink provided. RSVP: 316.977.9600 or browley@rsaconnect.com



Speakers include:



Arjan Dijk, VP Global Small Business Marketing and author of The Small Think Big Book; Arjan will share unique insights, inspirational stories, and actionable ideas to help small businesses thrive in a hyper-connected marketplace.



Ben Wood, Director Channel Sales North America; Ben will discuss how small businesses should approach working with an agency, what resources the Google agency team provides, and the importance of working with an online professional.



Fred Vallaeys, Google Adword Evangelist; Fred will examine how businesses can navigate online advertising and expand their online presence through smarter insights—leading to greater customer engagement with digital ads.



About RSA Marketing

RSA provides marketing strategy and a full range of tactical support for a wide range of clients seeking a strategic and tactical advantage to create breakthrough results. RSA is the only Google Partner Agency in Wichita that is qualified in both search and display advertising. RSA is also a licensee of online conversion and engagement solutions such as Hubspot and Qualitrics Site Intercept solution. Learn more at http://www.rsaconnect.com, http://www.hydraulicstudio.com, http://www.hydraulicnetworks.com.



About Google

Google is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. Google’s innovations in web search and advertising have made its website a top internet property and its brand one of the most recognized in the world.