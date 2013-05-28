RSGoldPool.com Begins Offering Runescape Gold and Runescape 2007 Gold

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Massive multiplayer online role playing games are one of the most interesting and profitable developments in PC video gaming in the last 10 years. These games allow players to be completely immersed in huge fantasy worlds, accompanied by or playing against other players via the Internet. They are considered to be extremely engaging and addictive. One of the most popular games in this genre is called Runescape.



One Runescape related site that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is RSGoldPool.com, a site that sells Runescape gold, the in-game currency in Runescape. RSGoldPool.com has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the best sellers of Runescape gold, and they have recently come into further prominence as a result of offering Runescape 2007 gold, the currency for an older version of the game that is still favored by hardcore gamers.



Other players have created all of the Runescape 2007 gold sold on the site organically. No hacks, cheats or any other impropriety has been employed.



Runescape Gold can be in a number of different denominations, ranging from small purchases, which can give players a slight boost in the game, to large gold packages that can completely transform a player’s experience.



A spokesperson for the site said: “The 2007 version of Runescape is usually considered to be the best by true Runescape fans, and it is still played regularly by thousands of people. The in game currency is virtual “gold”, and it is used to buy items that can be used to further progress in the game. Gold is usually obtained by completing time consuming and dull tasks in the game that many players don’t have the time or patience to carry out. It is much easier and more fun to buy Runescape Gold from a site like ours and make quick progress in the game. Mastering a game like Runescape takes time, and many players just don’t have multiple hours every day to obtain gold organically. Buying gold from our site lets any player enjoy Runescape fully, no matter how much spare time they have.”



About RSGoldPool.com

RSGoldPool.com is a site that sells Runescape gold, a virtual currency that is used in the MMORPG Runescape. The site sells gold for both the 07 and latest versions of the game.



For more information please visit http://www.RSGoldPool.com