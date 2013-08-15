Rslinc.net Offers Unique and Artful Landscaping Designs for Backyard Patios

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Rock Solid Landscapes, Inc. offers unique and artful landscaping designs for backyard patios and delivers the best makeover for the backyards. Their designers work closely with the clients to formulate a suitable landscape and design in Boulder, while providing proper maintenance, once the project is complete to ensure it looks graceful forever. They use the options of vegetation to complement the whole look of the landscape.



Their proficient landscape designers design backyard with patio or backyard pavestones to make it a beautiful place to spend evenings and have fun while having parties or gatherings. Their designers make sure that the landscape design suits the environment perfectly while each and every specification of the client should meet.



Their designers start with the design process based on the clients’ specification. Once the client is convinced and happy with the purposed backyard patio design, the designers visit the area where they have to work. They take out the details of everything that is required to give the space and the look they have designed.



Their landscaping experts work to end to transform the backyard into a relaxing retreat with their captivating backyard patio designs and patio water features. They not only design landscape but also provide the most up to date installation to complete a project on time with no complications whatsoever. Their landscaping designs enrich the overall outlook of the house and improve the value of the property.



About Rock Solid Landscapes Inc

Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally managed landscaping company having the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. Their skilled and experienced staff has an eye for every detail, knows which design would go best in a yard and aim to give the landscape an exceptionally beautiful look. They provide custom designs that fit a lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.rslinc.net/arnold-backyard-project/



Contact Address

3686 Stagecoach North

Unit A. Longmont

CO 80504

Phone: 303-772-4736