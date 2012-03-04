Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2012 -- Ribbun SEO functions with the aim of increasing the visibility of its clients and creating a strong online presence for them. It services are geared to serve this purpose, and its new RSS feed submission service strengthens Ribbun’s pool of offerings.



Mr. Mohit, a spokesperson for Ribbun SEO, talks about RSS feed submission, “Really Simple Syndication or RSS feed submission is one of the most effective search engine optimization tools for your website. It allows you to submit your website’s RSS feeds to certain popular directories as well as search engines. The feeds are distributed using XML language, and they contain relevant keywords for getting inbound high quality links and improving page ranks on search engines.”



RSS feed submission allows businesses to present themselves to popular bloggers both directly and indirectly. The feeds that are submitted are indexed by certain RSS search engines. Bloggers who have subscribed to these search result feeds would search for relevant keywords, and then find the business’s RSS feed even without directly subscribing to it.



An RSS feed submission service like the one offered by Ribbun provides the website with free inbound one way links. It is also a very creative method of spreading information on products and services. Potential customers and visitors can stay updated with new content, which helps build a loyal reader base. As a result, the conversion rate of website visitors to customers is also increased to a large extent.



By submitting RSS feeds to the right directories, it is possible for website owners to interact with several professional bloggers and editors and even other website owners who are in the same field. Of course, it also allows the website to reach out to a large base of potential customers looking for interesting RSS feeds.



RSS feed submission is also a very easy way to refresh content on a website without any actual updates. RSS feeds can be used to supplement content that already exists to keep the website looking fresh for search engine bots. Similarly, the promotion of websites via RSS makes it reach out to a larger audience and also helps others use the content for making their website fresh. Ribbun’s RSS feed submission service saves clients’ valuable energy and time with regards to repetitive work.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a search engine optimization and web presence development company that offers several services to clients apart from RSS feed submission. Some of its other services include blog directory submission, one way link building, and link wheel creation services.