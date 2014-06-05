RT Design Group Acquires Thought Mechanics and Expands to a New Location

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- RT Design Group proudly announces the expansion of the company through the acquisition of Thought Mechanics and the opening of a new office in the Denver, Colorado area. With this expansion, RT Design Group is now able to offer better customer service, more Custom Web Design, Development and App Solutions, and a higher level of satisfaction for all parties involved.



"RT Design Group remains committed to providing the highest level of service for clients and the addition of Thought Mechanics along with the expansion in Denver ensure this is the case. Whether one is looking for custom website design or just needs help in one particular area, such as with video production, RT Design Group offers the talent one needs to get the job done right," John Hayter, the company spokesperson, declares.



Thought Mechanics fits right in with the mission and goals of RT Design Group. When a client turns to either company, he or she quickly learns how projects are handled. The company moves through six steps with each client to ensure the project is done right the first time. From analyzing the project and creating a game plan to reviewing the project at the production stage and launching the site, one is in good hands when working with RT Design Group and Thought Mechanics.



"Customers come to expect a certain level of service when working with RT Design Group. Before choosing to acquire Thought Mechanics, the company did a thorough analysis to ensure customers would receive the same level of service. Continued additions to services and improvements will be made to ensure a high level of service at all locations, and all will be undertaken with customer satisfaction in mind ," Hayter continues.



RT Design Group offers monthly lesson plans through RT University and clients of Thought Mechanics will benefit from these lessons. Thought Mechanics offers a wide range of tools, including user scenarios and functional sketches, which customers of RT Design Group will enjoy. Working together, the two companies are now able to offer more services along with a higher level of customer service so all benefit. "Accept nothing less than the best. Turn to RT Design Group and Thought Mechanics for all of your web design, web development and website hosting needs," Hayter proclaims.



About RT Design Group

RT Design Group serves customers by offering many services, including professional web design and development along with website hosting. The company believes each client, partner and employee interaction should lead to the building of a relationship between the two parties. With two physical locations, one in Naples, Florida and one in Denver, Colorado, the company remains in a position to help clients in every part of the country. The company specializes in web site design and development together with Internet based business applications and offers packages to meet each client's needs. The company can create a basic template for the client or a cutting edge masterpiece, one complete with videos or flash. All the client has to do is name what he or she wants and RT Design Group makes it happen.