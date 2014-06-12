New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In 2013 off-trade volume sales of RTD coffee increased by 1%, whilst on-trade volume sales declined by 1%. However, the market share of RTD coffee remained quite limited in Italy, as Italians remained loyal to their daily cup of traditional hot coffee.
Competitive Landscape
RTD coffee is concentrated, with only a few companies present, with Coca-Cola HBC Italia and Nestle Italiana holding the lead with value shares of 35% and 26% respectively in 2013.
Industry Prospects
It is expected that over the forecast period on-trade volume sales will continue to decrease; albeit at a slightly slower rate compared with 2013, with a negligible negative CAGR, whilst off-trade volume sales are expected to increase by a CAGR of 2%. Growth is expected to derive from further investment from companies in terms of launching new products and looking to expand the target audience for RTD coffee.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Coffee industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Coffee industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Coffee in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of RTD Coffee in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- What are the key new launches of RTD Coffee and bottled coffee products?
- Who are the consumers of RTD coffee in Italy?
- Where is ready to drink coffee most commonly consumed?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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