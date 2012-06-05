RTD Coffee in Japan - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Total volume sales of RTD coffee continued to fall in 2011, registering a 1% decline, due to lower popularity amongst the younger generation. The younger generation has grown up with a higher presence of coffee specialists, and prefers to drink speciality coffee from coffee shops, rather than RTD coffee. In particular, RTD canned coffee, which dominates the category, had difficulty in attracting the younger generation. RTD canned coffee is mainly consumed by male smokers, with the aim of...
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- RTD Coffee in South Korea
- RTD Coffee in Estonia
- RTD Coffee in Serbia
- RTD Coffee in France
- Rtd Coffee in Taiwan
- Ready-To-Drink Tea and Coffee Market in New Zealand to 2014 (Soft Drinks)
- RTD Coffee in Norway
- Rtd Coffee in Denmark
- Ready-To-Drink Tea and Coffee Market in India to 2013 (Soft Drinks)