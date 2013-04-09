Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "RTD Coffee in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- RTD coffee saw positive, but not outstanding, growth during the review period. In 2012 it registered a 6% increase in total value sales and 3% increase in volume sales, a significantly slower performance than the review period average, a performance largely influenced by the fact that Mexico is seeing rising interest in coffee sold through specialist coffee shops and fresh ground coffee offered by all modern retailers. In the last year of the review period, Mexican consumers have become more...
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
