RTD Coffee in Norway - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "RTD Coffee in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- RTD coffee in Norway is characterised by strong double-digit growth in off-trade volume and value terms in 2012. RTD coffee is a relatively new category in Norway. Tine SA made the first market entrance in 1999 with the Tine IsKaffe range. It was only the year before that iced coffee took off in Norway. The trend is brought from US where it has been an established category for decades. RTD coffee can be successfully served both as an aperitif and dessert, and an alcohol-free alternative. Strong...
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea & Coffee Market - Forecasts up to 2017
- Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Coffee Drinks Market in Australasia to 2017: Market Guide
- RTD Coffee in Russia
- RTD Coffee in Slovakia
- RTD Coffee in Japan
- RTD Coffee in China